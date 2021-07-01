Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

REPORT: LSU players announcing new deals on NIL Day

NILSU logo.
NILSU logo.(LSU Sports Twitter)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The NCAA recently passed a temporary NIL policy allowing college athletes to monetize their names, images, and likeness (NIL) starting Thursday, July 1.

The announcement comes as several states, including Louisiana, were prepared to bypass NCAA rules to allow students to make money.

RELATED: NCAA allows student-athletes to earn money from their name, image and likeness

Two LSU football players have reportedly announced deals through a company called Match Point, which facilitates deals between athletes and companies.

According to Charles Hanagriff with Match Point, LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and quarterback Myles Brennan have announced partnerships with Walk On’s, Small Sliders, and Smoothie King.

Two other LSU football players, wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and offensive lineman Austin Deculus, have announced deals through Yoke Gaming.

RELATED: NCAA clears way for athlete compensation as state laws loom

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Antonio Palmer
Police arrest man in connection with deadly robbery on N. Acadian
Family members ad friends described Cummings as someone who was caring and a person anyone...
Family of woman killed by stray bullet near US Naval Academy want to bury her in Baton Rouge
Local doctors say they're seeing an unusual trend for this time of year.
Doctors seeing influx of patients with upper respiratory viruses, like bronchitis, in Capital area
The Horace Wilkinson Bridge crosses the Mississippi River on I-10 in Baton Rouge. (Source: WAFB)
New Mississippi River bridge could come sooner than you expect

Latest News

Arch Manning will be a junior this fall.
Arch Manning’s recruitment amped up during June
LSU offensive tackle Dare Rosenthal (51) blocks a rusher against Mississippi St. Bulldogs...
REPORT: LSU’s Rosenthal enters NCAA Transfer Portal
LSU Football
REPORT: LSU’s Rosenthal enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Zachary Broncos
Aggies land four-star Zachary QB Eli Holstein