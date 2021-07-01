REPORT: LSU players announcing new deals on NIL Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The NCAA recently passed a temporary NIL policy allowing college athletes to monetize their names, images, and likeness (NIL) starting Thursday, July 1.

The announcement comes as several states, including Louisiana, were prepared to bypass NCAA rules to allow students to make money.

RELATED: NCAA allows student-athletes to earn money from their name, image and likeness

Two LSU football players have reportedly announced deals through a company called Match Point, which facilitates deals between athletes and companies.

According to Charles Hanagriff with Match Point, LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and quarterback Myles Brennan have announced partnerships with Walk On’s, Small Sliders, and Smoothie King.

Can’t wait to show you what I have cooking with @walk_ons #staytuned !!! pic.twitter.com/vRLLnim4gG — Derek Stingley Jr. (@JrStingley) July 1, 2021

Two other LSU football players, wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and offensive lineman Austin Deculus, have announced deals through Yoke Gaming.

RELATED: NCAA clears way for athlete compensation as state laws loom

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.