Online portal allows residents to track funding in Ascension Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People in Ascension Parish have a new way to keep tabs on government spending.

A newly unveiled online portal lets taxpayers keep track of the parish checkbook.

The new website compiles the parish’s financial documents, and will be updated every Sunday.

This new effort comes at a time when parish leaders push to move forward with flood prevention projects, while building trust between government and community.

“Open finance will bring a level of transparency never before seen in Ascension Parish. In addition to building trust, more government transparency leads to more informed citizens, as well as more government accountability,” said Parish President Clint Cointment.

Residents will also be able to see the parish budget, payroll, and spending in real time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.