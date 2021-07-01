NCAA allows student-athletes to earn money from their name, image and likeness

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The NCAA approved a temporary policy Wednesday, June 30, to allow college athletes in all three divisions to get paid for the use of their name, image and likeness (NIL).

The announcement comes as several states, including Louisiana, were prepared to bypass NCAA rules to allow students to make money.

“Our school staff and compliance team have been huge in helping us prepare for what I think is the most transformative piece of legislation since Title IX,” said Cody Worsham, LSU’s Crisis and Strategic Communications Director.

Students will be able to make money off things like endorsements, personal appearances, autographs, and social media posts.

“Essentially student athletes will have the same rights as any student on campus,” said Worsham.

Former players also weighed in on what this will mean for the state of college sports.

Former LSU Tiger and national champion Marcus Randall sees this as an opportunity for the guys and girls that won’t make it to the pros.

“Some kids won’t make it to the NFL or play professional football, but at this time in college football they might be at a point where they can make some money off their name and their likeness,” said Randall.

Randall says it was important for the NCAA to catch up with the times after going years without compensating players. He says this may also lead some players to stay with their college team longer.

“With the Honey Badger doing the things he did back when he was at LSU, and with a lot of these guys already being worried about their brands already, I think with the NCAA allowing these guys to profit off of this will be good for our sport,” said Randall.

“They can go home and represent a business that’s important to them or a restaurant they love back in their hometown and be able to not only bring exposure back to their hometown and places that are special to them, but to themselves and to be able to benefit,” Worhsam.

Worsham says this goes beyond LSU. Every player at every level will get a chance to cash-in.

“Yeah, it’s going to be great for athletes at LSU, but it’s going to be great for athletes at Louisiana Tech, ULL, McNeese State, Nicholls State, Loyola-New Orleans, I think it’s going to be a game changer across the entire state and the entire country,” said Worsham.

According to Sports Illustrated reporter Ross Dellenger, LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, who has 1.1 million Instagram followers, is expected to earn more compensation than any other college athlete.

