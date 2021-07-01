Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Man found shot to death in car on Tiger Bend

EBRSO investigating deadly shooting as homicide
A man was found shot to death inside a car on Tiger Bend Road near Old Jefferson Hwy on...
A man was found shot to death inside a car on Tiger Bend Road near Old Jefferson Hwy on Thursday, July 1.(WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a car on Tiger Bend Road.

EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said Keishune Thomas, 20, of Baton Rouge, died as a result of a shooting, according to the findings of the autopsy.

His body was found inside a car on Tiger Bend near Old Jefferson Highway around 8 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Family members ad friends described Cummings as someone who was caring and a person anyone...
Family of woman killed by stray bullet near US Naval Academy want to bury her in Baton Rouge
Antonio Palmer
Police arrest man in connection with deadly robbery on N. Acadian
Local doctors say they're seeing an unusual trend for this time of year.
Doctors seeing influx of patients with upper respiratory viruses, like bronchitis, in Capital area
The Horace Wilkinson Bridge crosses the Mississippi River on I-10 in Baton Rouge. (Source: WAFB)
New Mississippi River bridge could come sooner than you expect

Latest News

Businesses in Clinton, La say they need better internet services.
Biden’s infrastructure bill will provide better high speed internet access, which will help rural areas throughout Louisiana
As about twenty casinos in Louisiana patiently wait for the sports wagering application process...
Casino’s are preparing for sports betting green light
LSU Football Spring Practice
NCAA allows student-athletes to earn money from their NIL; Gov. Edwards signs bill into law
Armed suspect killed during alleged home invasion near Clinton, sheriff says