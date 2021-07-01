Man found shot to death in car on Tiger Bend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a car on Tiger Bend Road.

EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said Keishune Thomas, 20, of Baton Rouge, died as a result of a shooting, according to the findings of the autopsy.

His body was found inside a car on Tiger Bend near Old Jefferson Highway around 8 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

