Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

LSU’s Crews named to U.S. Collegiate National Team

Dylan Crews (3)
Dylan Crews (3)(Source: LSU Baseball)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Thursday, July 1 LSU freshman phenom Dylan Crews became the latest Tiger to be named to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team.

Crews was one of the stars for the Tigers has he helped lead them to the Eugene Regional Championship and a Super Regional appearance.

In his rookie campaign in Baton Rouge, Crews broke record for most home runs for a freshman with 18 passing Mike Fontenot’s record of 17 set back in 2000.

The Longwood, Fla. native had a batting average of .362 going 89-for-246 at the plate. He also added 16 doubles, two triples, 18 homer runs, 42 RBI and 12 stolen bases.

Crews has also been named a Second-Team All-SEC performer to go along with Freshman All-SEC honors and was named Perfect Game/Rawlings Sports Freshman of the Year. He has also earned multiple All-American honors as well.

The LSU right fielder was part of the 2018 18U National Team that won the program’s eighth consecutive gold medal in international competition.

In 2018 LSU was well represented on Team USA including head coach Paul Mainieri, Zach Watson, Zack Hess, Daniel Cabrera and Antioine Duplantis on the roster.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Family members ad friends described Cummings as someone who was caring and a person anyone...
Family of woman killed by stray bullet near US Naval Academy want to bury her in Baton Rouge
Antonio Palmer
Police arrest man in connection with deadly robbery on N. Acadian
Local doctors say they're seeing an unusual trend for this time of year.
Doctors seeing influx of patients with upper respiratory viruses, like bronchitis, in Capital area
The Horace Wilkinson Bridge crosses the Mississippi River on I-10 in Baton Rouge. (Source: WAFB)
New Mississippi River bridge could come sooner than you expect

Latest News

LSU Football Spring Practice
NCAA allows student-athletes to earn money from their NIL; Gov. Edwards signs bill into law
NILSU logo.
REPORT: LSU players announcing new deals on NIL Day
Mississippi State fans react as Notre Dame infielder Spencer Myers (2) catches a Mississippi...
NCAA clears way for athlete compensation as state laws loom
Mississippi State wins National Championship, first in school’s history
Mississippi State wins National Championship, first in school’s history