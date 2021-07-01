Ask the Expert
City of New Roads hosting free July 4th festival celebration

New Roads
New Roads
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - The City of New Roads will have a July 4th celebration in the “Prettiest City on the Water.” The theme for the star-spangled event is “Quarantining in America.”

The event is happening Friday, July 2 through Sunday, July 4, in Downtown New Roads.

RELATED: Keep your family safe this Fourth of July with these firework safety tips

The city said the COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 celebration to scale back, and this year, festivities will begin with a bang. The weekend of events will kick off Friday, July 2, with live entertainment from The Michael Foster Project performing brass music covering multiple genres. A spectacular firework display over False River will immediately follow around 9 p.m.

The highlight of Saturday evening will be a live performance by Tyree Neal. The boat parade will cap off the weekend on Sunday, July 4 at 2 p.m. at 210 Morrison Parkway. Boats of all sizes will parade on False River, adorned in the theme for the afternoon. DJ Robbo will provide the musical soundtrack for the weekend. There will also be waterslides for kids each day.

Full Event Schedule:

FRIDAY, JULY 2, 2021

4 p.m. DJ Robbo

5 p.m. The Michael Foster Project

6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Waterslides

9 p.m. Fireworks

SATURDAY, JULY 3, 2021

2 p.m. DJ Robbo

2 p.m. - 8 p.m. Waterslides

5 p.m. Tyree Neal

SUNDAY, JULY 4, 2021

12 p.m. DJ Robbo

1 p.m. – 8 p.m. Waterslides

2 p.m. Boat Parade

All events are FREE and open to the public. Event-goers are reminded to follow CDC guidelines for COVID-19 safety and take advantage of sanitation stations.

RELATED: Louisiana Insurance Commissioner gives safety tips for 4th of July weekend

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

