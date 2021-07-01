Central cancels Independence Day celebration due to forecast of inclement weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Central‘s Indendepence Day celebration scheduled for Saturday, July 3 has been canceled to the inclement weather forecast for Saturday afternoon, Mayor David Barrow announced July 1, 2021.

“We wanted it to be a great event for the community, but unfortunately, Mother Nature does not want to cooperate,” Barrow said.

He also said the city will repurpose the resources used for the Independence Day celebration for another event later in the year.

