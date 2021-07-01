Ask the Expert
Armed suspect killed during alleged home invasion near Clinton, sheriff says

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after they allegedly broke into a home near Clinton early Wednesday morning, East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis tells WAFB.

The sheriff says deputies responded to a reported home invasion in the 5800 block of Winchester Lane around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 30.

Witnesses told investigators an armed suspect broke into the home Wednesday morning, authorities say.

“At some point during this incident the perpetrator was fatally shot by a resident of the home,” Travis said.

The sheriff says while deputies were investigating the incident they learned at least two other suspects, Johnathon Barker, of Clinton, and Jennifer Bond, of Ethel, were involved in the home invasion.

Barker was arrested and booked into the East Feliciana Parish Prison on charges of second-degree murder, principle to aggravated burglary, and principle to aggravated kidnapping.

Bond was arrested and booked on the charge of accessory after the fact.

Travis says the name of the deceased suspect is being withheld at this time until they can be identified by the East Feliciana Parish Coroner’s Office and their next of kin have been notified.

The case remains under investigation by the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office.

