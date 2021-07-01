Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Amid rise in eating disorders, Pinterest bans weight loss ads

Pinterest says it is the first major social media platform to ban all weight loss ads from its...
Pinterest says it is the first major social media platform to ban all weight loss ads from its platform.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pinterest says it is the first major social media platform to ban all weight loss ads from its platform.

The announcement Thursday comes after growing concern over a jump in eating disorders in young people aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Pinterest says it wants to prohibit ads that promote unhealthy eating habits or disparage certain body types.

Despite its reputation as a feel-good corner of the internet, there have been Pinterest pins that promote “thinspiration” or were pro-anorexia.

In 2012, Pinterest banned that content, but body shaming and eating disorder content kept creeping in, often in the form of ads.

Pinterest developed the new policy with guidance from the National Eating Disorders Association.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Family members ad friends described Cummings as someone who was caring and a person anyone...
Family of woman killed by stray bullet near US Naval Academy want to bury her in Baton Rouge
Antonio Palmer
Police arrest man in connection with deadly robbery on N. Acadian
Local doctors say they're seeing an unusual trend for this time of year.
Doctors seeing influx of patients with upper respiratory viruses, like bronchitis, in Capital area
The Horace Wilkinson Bridge crosses the Mississippi River on I-10 in Baton Rouge. (Source: WAFB)
New Mississippi River bridge could come sooner than you expect

Latest News

Searchers found the remains of six people Wednesday, including two children and their mother....
Rescue efforts resume after delay at condo collapse site
Businesses in Clinton, La say they need better internet services.
Biden’s infrastructure bill will provide better high speed internet access, which will help rural areas throughout Louisiana
A man was found shot to death inside a car on Tiger Bend Road near Old Jefferson Hwy on...
Man found shot to death in car on Tiger Bend
As about twenty casinos in Louisiana patiently wait for the sports wagering application process...
Casino’s are preparing for sports betting green light
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2017 photo, President-elect Donald Trump, left, his chief financial...
Trump Organization, CFO plead not guilty to tax crime charges