19 endangered children rescued in New Orleans area

Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Nearly 40 children were either rescued, located, or returned home safely during a four-month operation in the New Orleans metro area, according to the United States Marshals.

Operation “This is the Way Home” ran from March 1 to June 30 and focused on missing and endangered runaways in Jefferson, Orleans, and St. Tammany Parishes.

Nineteen endangered children were rescued or recovered and 20 missing kids were located or self-returned during the operation.

Nine adults were arrested on charges including felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and/or contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

“While 19 recoveries may not seem high, this work, which is time consuming, was accomplished while also running our normal day-to-day violent felony offender investigations across 13 parishes,” said U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Louisiana Scott Illing.

