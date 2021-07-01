14 Louisiana airports receive combined $25 million in federal grants

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration announced Thursday more than $845 million in grants for projects that will mitigate environmental impacts, increase accessibility, and expand capacity at airports across the United States, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA says the funding from the fourth round of FY 2021 Airport Improvement Program grants will pay for projects at 388 airports in 49 states plus the District of Columbia.

Louisiana is one of the 49 states receiving grants as 14 airports are receiving funding, according to the FAA.

The following airport grants were announced for Louisiana Thursday, July 1:

· Alexandria: Alexandria International - Acquire Land for Noise Compatibility within 65 - 69 DNL - $3,333,333

· Oakdale: Allen Parish - Install Perimeter Fencing not Required by 49 CFR 1542 - $69,000

· Baton Rouge: Baton Rouge Metro, Ryan Field - Construct Service Road - $4,286,525

· DeQuincy: DeQuincy Industrial Airpark - Conduct or Update Miscellaneous Study - $170,000

· Pineville: Esler Regional - Conduct or Update Miscellaneous Study - $261,500

· New Roads: False River Regional - Rehabilitate Runway - $1,223,000

· Houma: HoumaTerrebonne - Rehabilitate Apron - $410,000

· Rayville: John H Hooks Jr Memorial - Reconstruct Runway - $247,825

· Jonesville: Jonesville - Improve Airport Drainage/Erosion Control - $120,000

· Lake Charles: Lake Charles Regional - Construct Terminal Building - $1,111,111

· New Orleans: Lakefront - Remove Runway - $1,030,555

· Kenner: Louis Armstrong New Orleans International - Update Airport Master Plan or Study - $3,621,961

· Marksville: Marksville Municipal - Reconstruct Apron - $416,666

· Monroe: Monroe Regional - Improve Airport Drainage/Erosion Control - $8,888,888

“We don’t want to just build our airports back to the way things were before the pandemic. We want our airports to be better than ever–accessible to all, delivering maximum benefit to their communities, and helping directly and indirectly create jobs for millions of Americans,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said.

The projects announced today will not have to pay the usual local match thanks to nearly $100 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding announced last week, according to the FAA.

You can view the full list for all 388 airports HERE.

