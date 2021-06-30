US Sen. Cassidy announces $3.6 million for hurricane preparedness in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - US Senator Bill Cassidy announced on Wednesday, June 30, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is granting Baton Rouge $3,638,001 for hurricane preparedness.

The grant will fund the construction of a hurricane community safe room and training center for first responders in East Baton Rouge Parish.

“Making sure Louisiana’s first responders are prepared for hurricane season saves lives,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This grant gives our first responders the infrastructure they need to keep our communities safe whenever disaster strikes.”

