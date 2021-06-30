SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Central Wildcats

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp visited with one of the great, most successful coaches in the area, as the crew checked in with Sid Edwards and the Central Wildcats.

Edwards is entering his 25th year as a head coach in varsity ball and his 16th with the Wildcats.

Just recently, 9Sports caught Central in 7-on-7 action against the Woodlawn Panthers at Zachary High School.

During that competition, returning offensive linemen like sophomore center Andrew Richard, junior right guard Kaiden Lang, or junior left tackle Tyler Prejean were not seen on the field. Edwards is very excited about the o-line and what they bring to the field.

One player who was seen in action was junior wide receiver Jarien Brown. Not only was he on the gridiron but he put on a show, catching three touchdowns in a short period of time.

The Central coaching staff said Brown recently ran a 4.38 in the 40-yard dash at LSU.

The wide receiving corps is very strong and deep overall with senior Calvin Collier, sophomore Adyn Wilkinson, senior Sam Eames, and fellow senior Trent Robinson.

But it all starts behind center with senior quarterback Jonathan Swift, who is coming off his first season as the full-time QB.

Before that, Swift played running back and saw action at quarterback here and there.

