REPORT: LSU infielder Zach Arnold enters transfer portal

LSU shortstop Zach Arnold (2)
LSU shortstop Zach Arnold (2)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When new LSU head coach Jay Johnson was presented with a No. 2 jersey at his introductory news conference, some people joked that infielder Zach Arnold was losing his number, but apparently, it’s a little more serious than that.

According to The Advocate and other reports, Arnold has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

In 49 games last year, Arnold batted .277, with seven home runs and 26 RBI.

