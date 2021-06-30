REPORT: 12 Arizona baseball players enter transfer portal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is reportedly a large number of Arizona baseball players that have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after head coach Jay Johnson left Tuscon to take over for Paul Mainieri at LSU.

According to national writer Kendall Rogers, that includes second team All-American Jacob Berry. How many will become Tigers? The “wait and see” game is now on.

HUGE TRANSFER NEWS: @ArizonaBaseball slugger and @d1baseball Second Team All-American Jacob Berry has entered the Transfer Portal. I would say there’s a strong likelihood he joins Jay Johnson at @LSUbaseball.https://t.co/eelVMcSnnD — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 29, 2021

Johnson, who was presented as the Tigers’ new head coach Monday, June 28, by Hall of Famers Skip Bertman and Paul Mainieri, will interview a number of candidates in the coming days to join his staff as assistants.

He shared his thoughts about surrounding himself with the right guys.

“It is not a narrow search because it is too important to get that right,” said Johnson. “We need a staff that can recruit at an elite level, meaning recruiting talent, evaluating players that are worthy of playing on this field, that have the makeup character and ability to do that and do it in a way that is going to help us win championships and that is a skill that has to develop. And from a development standpoint, finding a pitching coach, finding an assistant hitting coach. They want to put their trust in to be developed, so they can achieve their dreams of being a major league player and while they are on their way to being a major league player, they are helping LSU win a lot of baseball games.”

RELATED STORIES:

Johnson spent six seasons with the Wildcats, going 208-114. He just made it to the College World Series for the second time in his tenure with Arizona. The Wildcats won the regular-season Pac-12 Title with a 21-9 record.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.