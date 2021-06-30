Ask the Expert
NHC upgrades Invest 97L upgraded to Potential Tropical Cyclone #5

Forecast for Potential Tropical Cyclone #5, as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
Forecast for Potential Tropical Cyclone #5, as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021.(WAFB)
By Jay Grymes
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The National Hurricane Center (NHC) upgraded Invest 97L to Potential Tropical Cyclone #5 (PTC #5) at 4:00 PM CDT on Wednesday.

The designation as a PTC indicates that the system is on the verge of becoming a tropical cyclone (either a tropical depression or a tropical storm). Operationally, the PTC designation allows the NHC to issue advance tropical watches and warnings for threatened landfall zones before the system achieves depression or storm strength.

The 4:00 PM NHC forecast calls for PTC #5 to become Tropical Storm Elsa overnight as it heads towards the Lesser Antilles. The NHC’s five-day forecast cone suggests that this system could enter the southeastern Gulf of Mexico early next week, potentially at tropical storm strength.

