NHC upgrades Invest 97L upgraded to Potential Tropical Cyclone #5

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The National Hurricane Center (NHC) upgraded Invest 97L to Potential Tropical Cyclone #5 (PTC #5) at 4:00 PM CDT on Wednesday.

The designation as a PTC indicates that the system is on the verge of becoming a tropical cyclone (either a tropical depression or a tropical storm). Operationally, the PTC designation allows the NHC to issue advance tropical watches and warnings for threatened landfall zones before the system achieves depression or storm strength.

Forecast for Potential Tropical Cyclone #5, as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (WAFB)

The 4:00 PM NHC forecast calls for PTC #5 to become Tropical Storm Elsa overnight as it heads towards the Lesser Antilles. The NHC’s five-day forecast cone suggests that this system could enter the southeastern Gulf of Mexico early next week, potentially at tropical storm strength.

