New Walker Community Center officially opens up

It's a multi-purpose facility used for basketball, line dancing, Zumba classes, and even more...
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Wednesday, June 30, city officials in Walker held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Walker Community Center.

The building is located at 30225 Corbin near the pound and the Dog Park at Sidney Hutchinson Park.

It’s a multi-purpose facility used for basketball, line dancing, Zumba classes, and even more to come in the future.

The facility will also serve as a Safe House, to be used in emergency situations.

