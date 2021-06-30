New Walker Community Center officially opens up

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Wednesday, June 30, city officials in Walker held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Walker Community Center.

The building is located at 30225 Corbin near the pound and the Dog Park at Sidney Hutchinson Park.

It’s a multi-purpose facility used for basketball, line dancing, Zumba classes, and even more to come in the future.

The facility will also serve as a Safe House, to be used in emergency situations.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.