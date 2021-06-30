New Walker Community Center officially opens up
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Wednesday, June 30, city officials in Walker held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Walker Community Center.
The building is located at 30225 Corbin near the pound and the Dog Park at Sidney Hutchinson Park.
It’s a multi-purpose facility used for basketball, line dancing, Zumba classes, and even more to come in the future.
The facility will also serve as a Safe House, to be used in emergency situations.
