Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Nationwide NBA 2k Pro-Am tournament features Q&As with SU, SU Lab head coach

NBA 2k Pro-Am
NBA 2k Pro-Am(HSEL)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Head esports coach at Southern University and Southern Lab, Chris Turner, is teaming up with the High School Esports League to bring players from all over the country to compete in the Pro-Am Summer League.

In addition to a 5v5 tournament, the program offers Q&As and workshops with Pro-Am esports players and professionals.

The tournament is free and is open to high schoolers across the nation, whether your campus is part of HSEL or not.

Matches will be played on Tuesdays at 5 and 8 p.m. EST and Saturdays at 4 p.m. EST. Read the full rules and sign up here.

Q&As with Coach Turner and members of the community, including Dr. Jojo, Yeynotgaming, and Biggwest, will be free, 30-minute sessions on July 5, 12, and 19 live on Twitch.

NBA 2k Pro-Am
NBA 2k Pro-Am(HSEL)

Weekly informational sessions will cover topics such as health and wellness, shooting and offensive drills, and media training on July 8, 15, and 22.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent Marks
Officer impersonator arrested after pulling over real off-duty deputy, according to sheriff
Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment
Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment removed as head of East Ascension Drainage Board
BR man convicted of child sex crimes
Staff at LDWF Baton Rouge office test positive for COVID-19, officials say
Alfredo Rojas Alvarado
Man who went missing in Port Allen crash during May flood arrested on several charges

Latest News

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) pass blocks during the first half of an...
REPORT: Ramcyzk signs massive contract extension
Many LSU baseball fans are watching to see if Arizona players transfer to suit up for the Tigers.
REPORT: 12 Arizona baseball players enter transfer portal
McKinley Panthers
SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: McKinley Panthers
Sportsline Summer Camp
SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: McKinley Panthers - Part 1