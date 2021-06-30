Louisiana Insurance Commissioner gives safety tips for 4th of July weekend

The following information is from the Louisiana Department of Insurance:

BATON ROUGE, La. - Whether you’re heading out of town for the 4th of July holiday or staying home, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has tips for staying safe and helping to keep your future insurance premiums down by avoiding accidents.

Home Summer Safety Tips

The 4th of July weekend at home is full of fun like backyard grilling, fireworks and pool parties. To make sure your family and any guests are safe the Department of Insurance offers the following tips:

Place all grills well away from the home and deck railings and out from under eaves and overhanging branches.

Always keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grill area.

Never leave your grill unattended.

Don’t forget to turn off the valve on a gas or propane grill when you are finished.

Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting. Never ignite devices in a container.

Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks.

Stay away from homes and trees when using fireworks.

Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding.

Assign at least one adult to the exclusive task of watching kids with fireworks and young swimmers, and make sure they refrain from drinking alcohol when supervising.

Have life-saving equipment on hand such as a safety ring life preserver and a long reaching pole.

On the Road Tips

If you’re hitting the road for the holiday, you’re not alone. The holiday weekend is one of the busiest times of the year on the roads. According to AAA, more than 47 million people are projected to travel July 1 through 5. About 90% of those travelers will be going by automobile. Arrive safely with the following tips:

Before hitting the road, make sure that your vehicle is road-trip ready with a trip to a trusted mechanic and completing any scheduled maintenance.

Check your tire pressure not just on your four road tires, but also on your spare before leaving home. Also be sure that you have all the tools necessary for changing a flat tire.

Close and lock all of your doors and windows.

Park in well-lit areas and in garages when possible.

Never leave valuables such as electronics in your vehicle, especially not in plain sight.

