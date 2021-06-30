Keep your family safe this Fourth of July with these firework safety tips

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Parish EMS is encouraging families to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday safely. They’re offering tips on how to keep your family safe.

The National Fire Protection Association said thousands of people, most often children and teens, are injured while using consumer fireworks. Other than the dangers of fireworks, few people understand risks like burns, injuries, fires, and even death.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office wants you to know that more than 300 retail fireworks permits have been issued for the 2021 Fourth of July season, as it is state law for wholesale and retail fireworks business operators to be appropriately licensed by the SFM, in the parishes and municipalities where they are legally allowed. The sales season extends through 11:59 p.m. on July 5.

The SFM encourages families to choose to enjoy public fireworks displays over creating their own. However, if purchasing fireworks is your preference, they advise families to be mindful of whether this office has permitted the stand they are purchasing from.

You can request to see permitting information from any retail fireworks business you patron. The SFM encourages reporting any suspicious or illegal sales of fireworks to 1-800-256-5452 or by visiting lasfm.org.

To avoid becoming part of this statistic, the SFM advises:

Detonating devices at least 200 feet away from structures, vehicles and rubbish

Never allow children to light fireworks

Never operating fireworks while impaired

Lighting devices one at a time and monitoring embers released with a bucket of water or hose nearby

Discarding detonated items by wetting them down to prevent reignition and not disposing of them in a trash container immediately

