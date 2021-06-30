Gov. Edwards signs HB 409 on Title IX, other bills

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards signed 16 new bills into law on Wednesday, June 30, including one that creates a framework for the proper reporting and accountability related to possible Title IX violations.

“I’m proud to have signed HB 409 by Rep. Aimee Freeman (D-New Orleans) into law and have it as part of my legislative package,” said Gov. Edwards. “Born out of disappointment and frustration over the troubling allegations of sexual misconduct at our state’s flagship university, the bill establishes the framework that strengthens and clarifies Title IX reporting and procedures on our college and university campuses. It ensures that when a student reports such a violation, the Title IX process happens timely and thoroughly and that there are severe penalties in place if it does not. I applaud Rep. Freeman and all of the women legislators involved in addressing a serious problem and taking the necessary steps to make certain that all of our institutions of higher learning are safe for our students and that there is real accountability in place.”

The governor signed the following bills on June 30:

ACT 463—HB 48 Provides relative to the requirements for concealed handgun permit safety and training course applicants and instructors.

ACT 464—HB 54 Creates the crime of adoption deception.

ACT 465—HB 124 Provides an exception to certain offenses of illegal carrying of weapons for persons with a concealed handgun permit.

ACT 466—HB 127 Creates the crime of submitting false statements and false or altered documents in unclaimed property claims.

ACT 467—HB 146 Establishes an income tax credit following the delivery of a stillborn child.

ACT 468—HB 253 Provides relative to the governance and funding of the Special School District, which provides special education services through its schools and programs.

ACT 469—HB 264 Provides for advertisement of judicial sales.

ACT 470—HB 301 Establishes an income tax credit for certain funeral and burial expenses for certain pregnancy-related deaths.

ACT 471—HB 351 Designates the song “Southern Nights” by Allen Toussaint as the official state cultural song.

ACT 472—HB 409 Provides relative to campus safety and accountability.

ACT 473—HB 411 Provides relative to student discipline.

ACT 474 –HB 459 Provides relative to the reporting and sharing of occupational information and employment information.

ACT 475—HB 608 Provides for $100,000 death benefit for an employee of the Department of Transportation and Development who is killed in a hazardous situation in the course and scope of his employment.

ACT 476—HB 630 Provides relative to the Cypress-Black Bayou Recreation and Water Conservation District.

ACT 477—HB 648 Establishes a grant program to be administered by the office of broadband development and connectivity in the division of administration.

ACT 478—HB 654 Provides relative to the designation of highway safety corridors by the Department of Transportation and Development and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

