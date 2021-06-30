Ask the Expert
Judge clears former DOC medical director

FILE photo of Louisiana State Penitentiary
FILE photo of Louisiana State Penitentiary(WAFB)
By Austin Kemker
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Editor’s note:  Dr. Singh spoke with WAFB’s Austin Kemker this afternoon.  Watch his interview tonight on WAFB 9NEWS at 6pm.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A District Court judge has found that the former statewide medical director for the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections, Dr. Raman Singh, is not guilty.

”The Court hearby decrees that Dr. Raman Singh is neither factually nor legally guilty of sexual harassment,” said 19th Judicial District Chief Judge Wilson E. Fields.

The Department of Corrections has agreed to pay Singh $50,000 to settle the matter.

Singh was fired in 2017 after corrections officials claimed he sexually harrassed a department employee during a conference held at a casino in Lake Charles by putting his arm around her.

Singh later recorded a phone call between himself and DOC undersecretary Thomas Bickham in which Bickham offered to let Singh resign and “have all this stuff go away.”  In the same phone call, Bickham told the doctor there would be no record of the alleged incident in the doctor’s personnel file and said Singh could even use his name as a reference when looking for a new job.

Singh, who has always maintained his innocence, later filed a lawsuit against the department.

US Sen. Cassidy announces $3.6 million for hurricane preparedness in BR
