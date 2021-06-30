Family of woman killed by stray bullet near US Naval Academy want to bury her in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Michelle Cummings is someone that will be missed by all according to family and friends. Today, they are still trying process everything.

“Me and my sister are 11 years apart, but you wouldn’t know we’re very close and she was probably one of my best friends,” says Micah Jordan who is brother of Cummings.

Jordan and his mother, Audrey, say they are devastated after losing their loved one. The Jordan Family says Cummings was always able to light up the room, and losing her is something that’s been hard for them to grasp.

Family members ad friends described Cummings as someone who was caring and a person anyone could count on. Cummings actually met her husband at Southern University. “You know when you have been married that long, she completed him in everything. Everything he was not good at, she was good at in vice versa. So, they were just a match made in heaven. Just one of those situations that she was the backbone of the family,” says Corey Williams who is a family friend. (WAFB)

“So, I say I got to see her with my own eyes. That’s what I’m living for right now to really see, really to see because I listening to it, but I got to see it,” says Audrey.

Jordan says he got the phone call from his brother-in-law, from there he learned how his sister was shot just outside of her hotel in Maryland, where she and her husband were about to drop off their son at the Naval Academy. Jordan explains that Cummings was looking forward to seeing her son play. “Well, you know what she said to me, she said wherever that navy team goes I’m going to go with it. I will follow them, they bought a new car and they were going to go. Yeah, she was looking forward to going to all of the football games,” adds Micah and Audrey.

For friends and family, they say that the world lost a gem, while they try to move on, they say they will never forget the beauty of her that radiated from the inside.

The family is currently trying to burry Cummings in Baton Rouge, they have their own GoFundMe Page where they are collecting any contributions

