Another double-digit month of rain comes to an end

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We close out what has been another very wet month, with double-digit rain totals, and now the second all-time wettest six month period in Baton Rouge in recorded history.

More rain is in the forecast, no surprise there, today is starting out mild and muggy with temps running around their overnight lows in the low 70s. Today we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and dry with lows in the lower 70s. Thursday will be similar, with a 50% chance of mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms, highs in the upper 80s. Expect rain chances to remain high, especially this weekend, with a 70% chance both Saturday and Sunday.

None of these days are expected to be washouts, and there is no severe weather expecting at this time. As for the tropics, things are heating up again, with two waves in the open Atlantic.

One has little to no chance of developing, while the other, has a high probability of development. The next storm name will be Elsa

