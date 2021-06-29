Summertime Almond Crunch Peach Turnovers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A sweet dessert is always a perfect finale to a Fourth of July meal! Here’s an easy-to-serve, peachy treat that you can show off to everyone.

Prep Time: 45 Minutes

Yields: 8 Servings

Ingredients:

2 pounds fresh peaches, peeled and pitted

¼ cup finely chopped toasted almonds

OR toasted pecans

2 (9-inch) sheets prepared pie doughs

1 tbsp cornstarch

¼ cup water

3 tbsps butter

¼ cup Craisins® Original Dried Cranberries

¼ cup golden raisins

½ cup granulated sugar

½ tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

¼ cup heavy whipping cream

¼ cup Spiced Bayou® Rum

eggwash (1 egg, beaten with 1 tbsp water)

½ cup powdered sugar

Method:

Preheat oven to 400°F. In a small mixing bowl, combine cornstarch and water. Set aside. Lightly grease a large baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray then set aside. Slice peaches ¼-inch thick, reserving juice. In a medium saucepan, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add peaches with juice, Craisins® and golden raisins then sauté 2–3 minutes or until softened. Add granulated sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and heavy whipping cream, bring to a rolling boil then cook 2–3 minutes, stirring often. Remove from heat and add rum. NOTE: Take care as rum will ignite and burn out in 30 seconds. Return to heat, add cornstarch mixture then cook 3–5 minutes or until filling is thick and bubbly, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and cool slightly. Roll out each pie dough on a lightly floured surface. Using a pastry cutter, cut each pie dough into 4 (4-inch) rounds. Spoon an equal portion of peach filling onto one half of each round and sprinkle with toasted almonds. Brush edges of rounds with eggwash then fold over into half-moon shapes. Press or crimp edges with a fork to seal. Place turnovers onto prepared baking sheet then bake 10–15 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from oven and sprinkle with powdered sugar. Serve warm or at room temperature.

