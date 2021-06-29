Ask the Expert
State police discouraging travel on I-10 through Lake Charles due to expected delays

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A single-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon has caused I-10 to be blocked in both directions near the I-210 interchange on the east side of Lake Charles, according to Louisiana State Police

The accident, which happened in the westbound lanes, involves hazardous materials, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation.

Chemicals are in east and westbound lanes, and police are still determining what the chemical is, according to Derek Senegal, Louisiana State Police spokesman for Troop D.

State police are currently discouraging traveling on I-10 through Lake Charles because long delays are expected.

For drivers who have to travel through, state police say eastbound drivers may detour to U.S. 90.

Westbound motorists may head north on La. 397 at the Cameron Creole exit, turn west on La. 3059 to U.S. 171, then travel south on 171 back to I-10.

Senegal says the driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

