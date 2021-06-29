Ask the Expert
Staff at LDWF Baton Rouge office test positive for COVID-19, officials say

(Source: LDWF)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced Tuesday, June 29 several staff members in the licensing division of its Baton Rouge headquarters have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.

“LDWF is taking every precaution to protect the public and following all safety guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and the Louisiana Department of Health,” the department said in a statement on Tuesday.

The licensing office remains open to the public but officials encourage residents to purchase or renew licenses online or through a vendor to help avoid delays at their headquarters.

Licenses can be purchased or renewed by clicking here. You can search for authorized vendors across the state by visiting this page and selecting the “Licensed Vendor” layer.

