SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: McKinley Panthers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Week seven of Sportsline Summer Camp continued with stop No. 32 on the tour featuring a visit with the McKinley Panthers.

The Panthers had a rough 2020 COVID season, finishing 0-8 overall. But there’s a new head coach with a familiar face creating a fresh energy within the program.

First-year head coach Malcolm Reed was an assistant coach on the staff the previous nine seasons and also played for the Panthers in the early 2000s.

Reed began his work with the Panthers during McKinley’s spring game against Tara.

The Panthers were interception crazy on defense, picking off six or seven passes, according to the coach. Chance Griffen, Brian Mack, and many others were seen flying to the football and making big plays.

Reed added the team is extremely young and inexperienced but the players will learn.

And for Reed, taking over at McKinley is extremely important, because it’s a place that’s extremely important to him.

