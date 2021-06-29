SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Live Oak Eagles

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Stop No. 31 for Sportsline Summer Camp heading into year 32 of Sportsline Friday Nite was with the Eagles of Live Oak and head coach Blaine Westmoreland.

Westmoreland had a more normal off-season after he jumped in to replace Brett Beard during COVID for year one.

He is pleased whenever a guy like Chase Jones can make a clutch touchdown catch like the one against Episcopal in 7-on-7 but the former Eagle assistant now back for year two as head coach makes no bones about it.

Live Oak will go as far as the run game will take it, working in a three-man quarterback competition.

In addition to Jones, CJ Davis is another big-play threat. Combine them with tailback TJ Magee and you’ve got three seniors ready to build on a 5-4 record, even though they made a first round exit from the playoffs.

Junior fullback Daylen Lee and a defense led by Aiden Saunders are also keys.

