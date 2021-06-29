Ask the Expert
Rainy pattern shows no signs of breaking

Future cast for Tuesday, June 29.
By Steve Caparotta
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Little change is expected in our weather over the next few days, with rain chances remaining above normal, but rain amounts also expected to stay modest for most.

The saving grace as we’ve seen in recent days is that showers and thunderstorms are moving along at a good pace, limiting the potential for heavy rainfall.

Pinpoint forecast for Tuesday, June 29.
For today, isolated showers early will give way to scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms from late morning into the afternoon. High temperatures will again be slightly below normal for many of us, topping out in the upper 80s.

The pattern remains largely unchanged through Thursday, with rain chances hovering in the 50% to 60% range and highs topping out in the upper 80s to near 90. Locally heavy downpours are always a possibility in the summer months, but widespread heavy rain appears unlikely.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, June 29.
Rains will once again become more widespread as we head into the 4th of July weekend. A cold front will approach from the north but will likely stall near or a little north of our area.

The front will serve as a focus for widespread showers and thunderstorms, with the potential for some locally heavy rainfall increasing a bit over the weekend.

WPC precipitation forecast through Tuesday, July 6.
The outlook still suggests rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches will be common over the next 7 days, with much of that falling over the weekend and into early next week.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Danny made landfall along the South Carolina coast late Monday and the final advisory was written by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) at 4 a.m. Tuesday as it quickly weakened over land.

NHC outlook as of 1 a.m. Tuesday, June 29.
Farther out in the Atlantic, NHC continues to track a tropical wave and gives it a 40% chance of development as of the 1 a.m. Tuesday outlook.

