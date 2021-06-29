Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

New head of Ascension drainage board wants to hit the ground running, “vet” all projects approved by parish president

By Austin Kemker
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When Bill Roux takes over as the new leader of the drainage board in Ascension he said certain projects will have to be reevaluated while others are allowed to go on as planned.

“We have to vet some of this stuff through engineering but once we get it, and some of it might fit into the plan,” Roux said.

The incoming drainage director said his priorities focus on finding an effective way tot drain water out of Bluff Swamp, extending the Laurel Ridge Levee, putting major flood relief gates next to pumping stations and improving the reservoir in Sorrento.

The Bluff Swamp area has been inundated with water since the May floods. Parish President Clint Cointment announced plans to install a larger culvert and a flood gate under LA-74 to allow the water to drain into Morgan Swamp and eventually into the New River. Roux said that project would likely be halted in order to find a better solution, saying by his estimates it would not work.

Roux also said he wants to overhaul the parish’s ditches, replacing them with flood ways that allow more water to flow out of residential areas.

“No more ditches but wide floodways that stay dry most of the time, but they have the capacity there to hold at least up to a 500 year event and then slowly release it,” he said.

Roux is only a placeholder for the position. He and several councilmembers are hoping to overhaul the drainage board, installing a non-political “CEO” to run the board. Councilman Corey Orgeron said he hopes to have the board run more like a business.

“I don’t think politics should get involved,” Orgeron said. “I think there needs to be scientific data, scientific reasons behind everything that we do and then copy that with the financial aspects of it, cost benefit analysis and then let’s move forward.”

Orgeron said the council will embark on a “nationwide” search for a new CEO.

“My preference would be getting him through the end of the year, bringing somebody new in, having him stay on as a consultant, helping him learn the ropes and then segway, Bill leaves, new person is in place and we have an expert running our drainage,” he said.

Roux will transition into the new position over the next 60 days.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shootout shuts down Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge Saturday
Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment
Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment removed as head of East Ascension Drainage Board
Alfredo Rojas Alvarado
Man who went missing in Port Allen crash during May flood arrested on several charges
Well known Michael Jackson impersonator performs for local pop-up shop.
Well known Michael Jackson impersonator performs for local pop-up shop
Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting on Lone Oak Drive

Latest News

The Fourth of July is one of the most dangerous holidays for pets, especially dogs.
Experts offer tips to help your pets have a safe 4th of July weekend
Number of independently owned businesses increase during pandemic
Number of independently owned businesses increase during pandemic
Ascension Parish's new interim drainage director describes what next following Parish President...
Ascension Parish's new drainage director describes what next following Parish President Cointment from board
Guerilla Warfare Paintball forced to shut down in Livingston Parish
Guerilla Warfare Paintball forced to shut down in Livingston Parish