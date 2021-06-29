Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Majority of residents say New Orleans is not safe and crime has gotten worse, survey finds

Generic crime scene
Generic crime scene(WAFB)
By Natasha Robin and Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Findings from a new survey conducted by the New Orleans Crime Coalition show the majority of the city’s residents do not feel New Orleans is safe.

The survey phoned 800 residents between June 11-17. Of those surveyed, 64% said they felt was “not that safe” or “not safe at all.” Thirty-three percent said they felt “fairly safe,” and 2% said the city was “very safe.” One percent were undecided.

A large majority of residents - 74% - believe the crime problem in New Orleans has gotten worse over the past year.

The survey also shows that a majority of residents are still satisfied with the New Orleans Police Department’s performance.

Read the full results from the survey below, or click here and here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shootout shuts down Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge Saturday
Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment
Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment removed as head of East Ascension Drainage Board
Alfredo Rojas Alvarado
Man who went missing in Port Allen crash during May flood arrested on several charges
Well known Michael Jackson impersonator performs for local pop-up shop.
Well known Michael Jackson impersonator performs for local pop-up shop
Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting on Lone Oak Drive

Latest News

Case against FBI agent could stretch beyond Louisiana
Case against FBI agent could stretch beyond Louisiana
The deadly arrest of Ronald Greene could go before a grand jury in the next few months,...
Violent arrests by LSP to go before grand jury soon, attorneys say
Violent arrests by LSP to go before grand jury soon, attorneys say
Violent arrests by LSP to go before grand jury soon, attorneys say
Body camera video from BRPD shows a strip search in broad daylight.
Lawyer in strip search case files suit against BRPD; claims retaliation
Virginia lawyer Thomas Frampton filed a lawsuit claiming BRPD is trying to put him in jail,...
Lawyer in strip search case files suit against BRPD; claims retaliation