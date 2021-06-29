Livonia High alumnus works with stylist to outfit Queen Latifah at BET Awards

NEW YORK (WAFB) - Livonia High School alumnus Jared Gilbert, Class of 2008, who now resides in New York, had another exciting day at work this week.

He worked with stylist Jason Rembert to outfit Queen Latifah for the BET Awards, where she was being honored for a lifetime achievement award.

“The most gratifying part of my job is once the client is dressed, she feels beautiful and confident!” said Gilbert.

Latifah wore Thom Browne and custom Christian Siriano and Lorriane Schwartz. It is the job of a stylist to ensure the client’s public image is shown in the best light.

