Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Livonia High alumnus works with stylist to outfit Queen Latifah at BET Awards

Queen Latifah arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in...
Queen Latifah arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WAFB) - Livonia High School alumnus Jared Gilbert, Class of 2008, who now resides in New York, had another exciting day at work this week.

He worked with stylist Jason Rembert to outfit Queen Latifah for the BET Awards, where she was being honored for a lifetime achievement award.

“The most gratifying part of my job is once the client is dressed, she feels beautiful and confident!” said Gilbert.

Latifah wore Thom Browne and custom Christian Siriano and Lorriane Schwartz. It is the job of a stylist to ensure the client’s public image is shown in the best light.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shootout shuts down Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge Saturday
Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment
Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment removed as head of East Ascension Drainage Board
Alfredo Rojas Alvarado
Man who went missing in Port Allen crash during May flood arrested on several charges
Well known Michael Jackson impersonator performs for local pop-up shop.
Well known Michael Jackson impersonator performs for local pop-up shop
Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting on Lone Oak Drive

Latest News

Brock Miller, who is only 21 years old, decided to start his own kayaking business during the...
Independently-owned businesses climb despite business set back during the pandemic
The owner of Guerrilla Warfare Paintball in Walker, La. is shutting down his business.
‘It’s a witch hunt.’ Owner of Guerrilla Warfare Paintball is shutting down business after ongoing dispute with parish officials
Louisiana State Capitol
Gov. Edwards signs more bills on June 22 - June 29
Help feed our kids during the Summer Food Drive.
Help feed our kids during the Summer Food Drive