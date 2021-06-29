Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

LifeShare hosting ‘United We Give’ blood donation event this weekend

LifeShare Blood Center's annual United We Give campaign will be held July 1 through 3, 2021.
LifeShare Blood Center's annual United We Give campaign will be held July 1 through 3, 2021.(LifeShare Blood Center)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 4th of July weekend is nearly upon us, and LifeShare Blood Center is encouraging people to make donating blood a part of their holiday plans.

As such, LifeShare is hosting its annual United We Give blood drive July 1 through 3. Officials at the blood center say they typically see a drop in donations during the summer months, which is why it’s so important for people to donate during that time.

Everyone who donates will receive a free LifeShare ‘United We Give, United We Live’ t-shirt, a free Box Combo from Raising Cane’s, and a code for free delivery from Waitr. WAFB is also a sponsor of the blood drive.

Officials say one in three people will need blood at some point in their lives, and to maintain the critical blood supply, donations are always needed. All LifeShare donor centers will have extended hours during the weekend blood drive.

You can donate at the LifeShare Blood Center, located at 5745 Essen Ln Suite 102, Baton Rouge, LA 70810, this weekend during the following times:

Thursday, July 1: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, July 2: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 3: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shootout shuts down Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge Saturday
Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment
Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment removed as head of East Ascension Drainage Board
Alfredo Rojas Alvarado
Man who went missing in Port Allen crash during May flood arrested on several charges
Well known Michael Jackson impersonator performs for local pop-up shop.
Well known Michael Jackson impersonator performs for local pop-up shop
Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting on Lone Oak Drive

Latest News

Teacher shortage
East Baton Rouge Schools hosting job fair June 29
McKinley High School holding job fair
McKinley High School holding job fair
EBR job fair being held at McKinley High School
EBR job fair being held at McKinley High School
Well known Michael Jackson impersonator performs for local pop-up shop.
Well known Michael Jackson impersonator performs for local pop-up shop