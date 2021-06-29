LifeShare hosting ‘United We Give’ blood donation event this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 4th of July weekend is nearly upon us, and LifeShare Blood Center is encouraging people to make donating blood a part of their holiday plans.

As such, LifeShare is hosting its annual United We Give blood drive July 1 through 3. Officials at the blood center say they typically see a drop in donations during the summer months, which is why it’s so important for people to donate during that time.

Everyone who donates will receive a free LifeShare ‘United We Give, United We Live’ t-shirt, a free Box Combo from Raising Cane’s, and a code for free delivery from Waitr. WAFB is also a sponsor of the blood drive.

Officials say one in three people will need blood at some point in their lives, and to maintain the critical blood supply, donations are always needed. All LifeShare donor centers will have extended hours during the weekend blood drive.

You can donate at the LifeShare Blood Center, located at 5745 Essen Ln Suite 102, Baton Rouge, LA 70810, this weekend during the following times:

Thursday, July 1: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, July 2: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 3: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

