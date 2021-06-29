Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Kayaker finds plastic bin containing man’s body at Ohio lake

The Delaware County (Ohio) Sheriff's Office said Monday that a kayaker had discovered a body...
The Delaware County (Ohio) Sheriff's Office said Monday that a kayaker had discovered a body inside a large bin while on Alum Creek Lake.(Delaware County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a kayaker picking up trash and debris at an Ohio lake ended up finding a man’s body in a plastic storage container.

The Delaware County sheriff’s office says the kayaker called authorities at about 8:30 a.m. Monday to report finding the large bin in Alum Creek Lake and seeing what appeared to be a human leg inside.

Crews worked Monday to recover the bin from the water and confirmed that the bin contained the body of a man.

Officials said the body would be taken to the Montgomery County coroner’s office for evaluation.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is taking part in the investigation.

Update: At this moment we are unable to provide very many specifics regarding the description… We shared what we could...

Posted by Delaware County, OHIO, Sheriff's Office on Monday, June 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shootout shuts down Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge Saturday
Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment
Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment removed as head of East Ascension Drainage Board
Alfredo Rojas Alvarado
Man who went missing in Port Allen crash during May flood arrested on several charges
Well known Michael Jackson impersonator performs for local pop-up shop.
Well known Michael Jackson impersonator performs for local pop-up shop
Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting on Lone Oak Drive

Latest News

A California man spent his weekend in the hospital after being bitten by a great white shark....
Man bit by great white shark while snorkeling off Calif. beach
A mama bear and her cubs took a dip at a South Lake Tahoe beach.
Mama bear and cubs surprise Calif. beachgoers
A dangerous situation in Ceres, Calif., was caught on video.
VIDEO: Car careens into gas pump, causes fire
A California man spent his weekend in the hospital after being bitten by a great white shark....
Man bit by great white shark while snorkeling off of Calif. beach
Darius Days during a game against Georgia at PMAC on 1 6, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
REPORT: LSU forward Darius Days returning for senior season