BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Independently-owned businesses climb despite business set back during the pandemic.

Researchers say even though the pandemic did cause issues for businesses during the year 2020, that doesn’t mean it stopped entrepreneurs from taking matters into their own hands.

The Census Bureau has been tracking this for a while, and already there are more new businesses since last month. That even occurred here in the capital region, and analysts are expecting more independently owned business in the future.

For some during the pandemic, since they had a lot of time on their hands, they decided to start a business.

At least that’s what 21 year old, college student, Brock Miller chose to do when he first started working on kayaks back in July.

“People were going fish more than ever and they were breaking stuff more than ever on their kayaks. So, a lot of guys knew that I worked in a retail store in the past, so they knew I could do this stuff. So, they ended up reaching out to me and they come by the house, I fix up their petals, rudder or something like that,” says Miller.

That’s when he decided to create his own business, Louisiana Custom Kayaks, not only to fix kayaks, but he adds gadgets. For example, fish finders, anchor systems, marine mats or just about anything.

However, Miller says he knows that he’s not the only one out there trying to create their own start up.

“I’ve seen it a lot, I mean I’ve seen some guys do it with wood working and like pressure washing guys my age. Kind that just kind of got board twiddling their thumbs, and just decided to go out and do something,” adds Miller.

That’s exactly what The Baton Rouge Area Chamber saw, an increase of about 2-3% in independent starts ups.

“I think that we are going to see an increase over the next few weeks as well and maybe through the rest of the year. One thing is unlike the last recession, people’s bank accounts and balance sheets were still really strong because of the stimulus and enhanced unemployment. A lot of people that may have never though to start a business decided I got a little bit of money and some time on my hands,” says Andrew Fitzgerald who is BRAC’s senior director of business intelligence.

BRAC researches say most of these micro businesses do have the possibility of growing as long as entrepreneurs put their minds to it.

“There’s been some mistakes along the way and lessons learned, but I mean the way I see it like I’m making these mistakes now, so later on down the road I kind of knowhow to handle it,” says Miller.

BRAC says they are looking into getting more funding for small businesses that way they have more resources when starting out.

