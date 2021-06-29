Ask the Expert
Gov. Edwards to attend groundbreakings in Lake Charles Wednesday

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to be in Lake Charles Wednesday to attend two groundbreakings.

Edwards is expected to attend a 10 a.m. groundbreaking for BioLab, which has been closed since a fire broke out in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

BioLab announced last week that it is beginning construction on its new facility for manufacturing pool chemical supplies.

Edwards is then expected to attend a groundbreaking ceremony for Port Wonder at 1 p.m. on the lakefront.

