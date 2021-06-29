Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Experts offer tips to help your pets have a safe 4th of July weekend

The Fourth of July is one of the most dangerous holidays for pets, especially dogs.
The Fourth of July is one of the most dangerous holidays for pets, especially dogs.(Shutterstock)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s one of those weekends that most Americans look forward to.

They enjoy hanging out with family and watching the sky filled with breathtaking visuals.

But it’s also one of the most dangerous times of the year for your pets.

“We see a lot of pets getting out and we see a lot of self-harm happen to pets whenever they are hearing the fireworks go off,” said Brittany McClendon, a veterinarian with the Animal Health Clinic off Perkins Road.

She said because the holiday can be traumatic for animals, particularly dogs, they can have a panic reaction to loud noises from fireworks, which can lead to extreme anxiety. But luckily, there are medications that could help.

“They can also provide sedation during these stressful times. And there’s one medication in particular that I like. It’s called Trazodone. The medication is safe for animals and can vary in dosage. That’s one that we use quite often in veterinary medicine, especially for thunderstorms and fireworks,” added McClendon.

Leaving unused fireworks lying around the house can also be dangerous.

“There are harmful chemicals within the fireworks and the packaging can be harmful to them. It can cause an obstruction or it can damage their insides if they ingest the fireworks,” explained McClendon.

To avoid any potential problems, it’s best to make sure your dogs are brought indoors and put into kennels with the windows closed and some loud noise with music or turning on the TV to tune out the explosions. But just in case your pet does manage to run away, make sure ahead of time that there’s a way to identify them.

“Ideally, have a microchip and you can get a tag that you can put the dog’s collar with the microchip information, as well as your name and phone number,” said McClendon.

You also want to have the nearest animal shelter’s contact on standby and periodically post on your local missing pet Facebook page.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shootout shuts down Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge Saturday
Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment
Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment removed as head of East Ascension Drainage Board
Alfredo Rojas Alvarado
Man who went missing in Port Allen crash during May flood arrested on several charges
Well known Michael Jackson impersonator performs for local pop-up shop.
Well known Michael Jackson impersonator performs for local pop-up shop
Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting on Lone Oak Drive

Latest News

New head of Ascension drainage board wants to hit the ground running, “vet” all projects...
New head of Ascension drainage board wants to hit the ground running, “vet” all projects approved by parish president
Number of independently owned businesses increase during pandemic
Number of independently owned businesses increase during pandemic
Ascension Parish's new interim drainage director describes what next following Parish President...
Ascension Parish's new drainage director describes what next following Parish President Cointment from board
Guerilla Warfare Paintball forced to shut down in Livingston Parish
Guerilla Warfare Paintball forced to shut down in Livingston Parish