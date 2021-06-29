Ask the Expert
East Baton Rouge Schools hosting job fair June 29

Teacher shortage
Teacher shortage(WHSV)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School districts on both sides of the river are taking proactive measures to address the effects of a nationwide teacher shortage.

East Baton Rouge Schools will host a job fair at McKinley High School Tuesday, June 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Beanka Brumfield-Williams, Director for Human Resources, talked the push for teachers and how the fair will help fill the classroom before fall time.

If anyone is interested, you can contact Recruitment Manager Dana Morrison at dmorrison27@ebrschools.org or call 225-922-5481.

