BTR Airport to receive $4.2M for service road, Rep. Graves says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport (BTR) will receive more than $4 million in federal funding for improvements, Congressman Garret Graves announced Tuesday, June 29.

Graves, who is a member of the U.S. House’s Aviation Subcommittee, says the airport is expected to use the money to construct a new service road at the airport.

The $4,286,525 is being provided to BTR through the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP).

Three other Louisiana airports including Alexandria International, Lakefront, and Monroe Regional, are also receiving a total of $13,252,776 through the FAA’s AIP.

“Over 2.1 million people in the U.S. traveled by airplane last Sunday – the most in a single day since March of 2020. Throw in parking, luggage, waiting in lines, short-staffed airport businesses, delays, cancelations, and being cramped on planes, and you start to appreciate all that goes into taking a flight. Airport infrastructure can make or break a trip, and the right investments help ensure a safe, efficient, and enjoyable travel experience. These funds will increase safety and flight options – helping us expand the airport that serves the Baton Rouge region,” Graves said. “And legislation we are pushing in Congress would provide some flexibility for these dollars to quickly turn dirt on projects. Meaning, we can improve the efficiency and capacity of our airports at a faster pace because unfinished projects don’t get planes, consumers, goods, or services moving on time.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.