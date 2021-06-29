Ask the Expert
BR man convicted of child sex crimes

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man has been convicted of child pornography charges.

James Fontenot was convicted by an East Baton Rouge jury.

Attorney General Jeff Landry released the following statement:

“Child pornography is a heinous crime that inflicts lifelong damage to its victims. My office and I are committed to investigating, arresting, and prosecuting those who exploit children. I commend my Assistant Attorneys General Stephen Martin and Jeff Traylor for their exceptional prosecutorial work to convict James Fontenot. This conviction should serve as a reminder of the justice waiting for the despicable criminals producing, distributing, and possessing sexual abuse images and videos of children.”

Fontenot, who faces a minimum of 10 years in prison, is expected to be sentenced by Judge Beau Higginbotham on August 24, 2021.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

