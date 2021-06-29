Ask the Expert
Baton Rouge groups kicking off campaign to help people with estate planning

By Perry Robinson
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When people mention estate planning, some may assume it’s reserved for the rich or wealthy.

But an estate plan, even a basic one, is important for everyone regardless of their net worth amount or income level.

That’s why a couple of Baton Rouge groups are partnering to help people make sure their affairs are in order.

“Those are already hard times when you lose a relative but in the midst of that, the larger and harder conversations is what do we do with the estates,” said Tara Wicker, president & CEO of The W Consulting Group.

The W Consulting Group and Fecit Antiques and Estate Sales will kick off a series of workshops this week focused on connecting Baton Rouge residents with the legacy their loved ones leave behind.

As a part of the campaign, Fecit will commit a portion of estate sale proceeds to fund initiatives in the north Baton Rouge area.

Rhonda Watts says she was able to resolve an estate issue after her mother passed away thanks to the help of those two groups.

“Honestly, it was an overwhelming process to start out with,” said Watts.

Watts lives in Chicago and thought all she had to do was put the house on the market.

“My real estate agent said to me that I should have an estate sale. An estate sale was something new to me because I wasn’t familiar with those types of sales and this was my first time being in this type of situation,” noted Watts.

She added she learned a lot through her experience and is urging families to have those uncomfortable conversations before it’s too late.

“We often think about what we would do in terms of a funeral but we don’t think about having a will, having a trust, having a power of attorney as it relates to health or power of attorney as it relates to finance. We often think that those are some things that rich people should have and those are things we all should have. We need somebody to handle our finances when we’re not in our best health,” explained Watts.

Wicker said this information could save a lot of people in more ways than one.

“This gives an opportunity for those properties not to become a part of the blight contributing factors in those neighborhoods, put those properties back into commerce, and save a treasure for those family legacies that most of us go to learn and enjoy,” pointed out Wicker.

The first workshop will be held Tuesday, June 29, at the Scotlandville Library, which is located at 7373 Scenic Hwy, from 5:30 p.m until 7:30 pm. Participants will learn from experts how to conduct estate sales, identify hidden antiques and treasures, and the importance of succession planning, with presentations from Karen Khonsari, owner of Fecit Estate Sales, and Donovan Hudson of Donovan K. Hudson and Associates. Participants will also have an opportunity to compete and win cash prizes by guessing the value of various antique items.

CLICK HERE for more information or call (225) 317-1849.

