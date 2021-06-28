Well known Michael Jackson impersonator performs for local pop-up shop.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Well know Michael Jackson impersonator, Dimitri Reeves performed today for a local pop-up shop.

The Maryland native says, he’s been putting on shows for over a decade.

A crowd of over 100 people came out to see the show, despite the rainy conditions. The spectators not only watched the performance, but got the opportunity to dance with Reeves.

Other than Michael Jackson music, Reeves performed a mixture classic rock and popular pop music.

“I love doing this,” Reeves said. “When people come to these shows, they don’t know what to expect, but boy, they do leave pleased.”

While performing, Reeves uses a lot of different outfits. His favorite one is his black jacket, covered in gold glitter. It’s looks just like the car he drives and dances on.

“A lot of people don’t know that’s my actual car. It sometimes doesn’t want to turn on, but it gets me to where I need to go. I’ve drove this car to gigs that were 16-hour away.”

Despite how talented Reeves is, he doesn’t do it alone. He usually brings his friend, Aleesia Kimple, out to help. While she usually does things behind the scene, she occasionally comes out to perform with Reeves.

“The first time I saw Dimitri was five years ago,” Kimple said. “I was like captivated. He has that type of oar and energy that sucks you in. I usually consider myself to be shy and reserved person, but when I am around Dimitri, what can I say? I can’t fight the urge to just get up and move.”

However, behind all of Reeve’s dance moves and snazzy outfits is a deeper message. Reeves said he likes to perform in under privileged neighborhoods so children can see and hear his positive message.

“I show people to believe in yourself, you think this glitter mustache is by accident? So many people tell you, you can’t do it because they have been told they can’t do it. So, their trying to grab that and put it on you. So, I told them no. I just took that and told them I love you. That’s what we need right now love.”

You definitely don’t see people like Reeves every day, but if one thing is for sure, he is confident in himself and his message.

