Spicy Grilled Shrimp with Mixed Melon Soup

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sriracha is a type of hot sauce made from chile peppers, distilled vinegar, garlic, sugar, and salt. It derives its name from the coastal city of Si Racha in Thailand, where it’s said to have first been produced! A cool refreshing melon mix is the perfect complement to the spicy sriracha marinade used on these grilled shrimp.

Ingredients for Grilled Shrimp:

24 (10–12 count) shrimp

1 tbsp sriracha

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 tbsps cane vinegar

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

Ingredients for Mixed Melon Soup:

3 cups small diced mixed melons (cantaloupe, honeydew and watermelon)

¼ cup ginger ale

¼ cup (¼-inch) diced cantaloupe for garnish

¼ cup (¼-inch) diced honeydew for garnish

¼ cup (¼-inch) diced watermelon for garnish

1 tsp chopped thyme

mint leaves for garnish

Method:

Soak 6 wooden skewers in water 30 minutes. Peel and devein shrimp, leaving tailfins intact. Place shrimp in a large bowl. Add olive oil, sriracha and cane vinegar then season to taste using salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Toss gently and allow to marinate 20 minutes. While shrimp are marinating, preheat grill according to manufacturer’s directions or use your stovetop grill. Skewer 4 shrimp on each skewer and grill 5­–7 minutes or until fully cooked, turning once during cooking process. Remove from grill and carefully remove shrimp from skewers, discarding skewers. Keep warm and set aside. In a blender, purée 3 cups mixed melon and ginger ale. Pour liquid into a pitcher and set aside. In a large bowl, gently toss together cantaloupe garnish, honeydew garnish, watermelon garnish and chopped thyme. Set aside. To serve, place approximately ¼ cup mixed melon garnish in the bottom of each bowl. Arrange grilled shrimp around melon garnish in a decorative manner and top with ½ cup mixed melon soup. Garnish with mint leaves and serve immediately.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.