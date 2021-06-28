Ask the Expert
REPORT: LSU’s Rosenthal enters NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU offensive tackle Dare Rosenthal (51) blocks a rusher against Mississippi St. Bulldogs...
LSU offensive tackle Dare Rosenthal (51) blocks a rusher against Mississippi St. Bulldogs during a game in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on September 26, 2020.(Chris Parent | Chris Parent)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers are a little more than a month a way from starting fall camp for the upcoming season and were expected to return all five starters to the offensive line, but one key piece, left tackle Dare Rosenthal has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The Athletic’s Brody Miller and Jimmy Smith of Tiger Details are reporting that Rosenthal has violated school rules again after multiple violations in the past that have caused Rosenthal to miss games.

The LSU left tackle was entering his fourth year with the Tigers was set to be the starter for this upcoming season and has played that position over the past two seasons. Rosenthal was previously suspended during the 2020 season and he missed multiple games.

East Ascension’s Cam Wire will look to fill that void heading into fall camp, he stepped into the starting role during Rosenthal’s absence and started six games.

