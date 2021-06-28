Non-profit organization cleans up Bayou Fountain

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A non-profit group known as the Louisiana Stormwater Coalition is making an effort to clean up some of the litter lingering along Bayou Fountain.

“These trash fields and watersheds full of trash are kind of hidden away in the woods but it’s all over town,” said Kelly Hurtado, co-founder of the coalition. “And I think we need to expose them all.”

Drains clogged by trash and flood debris have been a topic of discussion for many folks in the area lately. For some, waiting for the government to solve the problem isn’t enough. That’s why Kelly Hurtado decided to take action.

“I just said, ‘You know, this is in my backyard. Enough!’” added Hurtado.

She and her non-profit organization have taken cleaning some of the litter seen floating in the water into their own hands by purchasing a litter-catching device, otherwise called a boom.

“And what the boom will do is it will have a little basket, a kayak gate, and will capture this litter and make this beautiful paddle way clean and pristine,” explained Hurtado.

Thanks to donations from the community and donors, the boom will be placed upstream from the paddle launch at BREC’s Highland Road Park.

“We turned Bayou Fountain into a paddle trail about eight to 10 years ago and we’ve been maintaining it ever since,” said Nathaniel Klumb with Paddle BR.

For 10 years, he has devoted his own free time to cleaning up fallen trees and log jams to keep the trails in use.

“But additionally, we want it to be somewhere people want to paddle, and so, the important part on that is we either go out by ourselves or with Boy Scouts, LSU, other volunteers and assist them to make it possible for people to do litter clean-ups,” added Klumb.

“Once it’s installed and we start the regular process of cleaning out the boom, I mean, we’ll have a couple of miles of litter-free or mostly litter-free paddle way,” said Hurtado.

The coalition doesn’t plan on installing the boom until the water goes down just a little more.

