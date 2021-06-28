New week, same old story as rainy pattern continues

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our seemingly endless pattern of rainy weather shows no signs of breaking anytime soon. Rain chances look to remain above normal throughout the upcoming week.

Today shapes up to be a day similar to what we saw on Sunday, with off-and-on showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the day. Rain amounts shouldn’t be a big deal for most, but locally heavy downpours are always possible in the summer months. Clouds and rains should keep highs in the mid to upper 80s for most.

Pinpoint forecast for Monday, June 28. (WAFB)

Rain coverage may trend slightly lower for the mid part of the week, but we’re still looking at daily chances running 50% to 60% from Tuesday through Thursday.

Unfortunately, as we head into the 4th of July weekend, an approaching cold front that will likely stall somewhere nearby will lead to enhanced rain chances yet again.

10 day forecast as of Monday, June 28. (WAFB)

The rain outlook suggests amounts of 2 to 4 inches will be common over the next 7 days, but next weekend’s slow-moving front could lead to an increased potential for some heavy rainfall. We will monitor trends on that potential through the week.

WPC precipitation forecast through next Monday, July 5. (WAFB)

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring two features this morning. An area of low pressure off the southeast U.S. coastline shows some signs of organization and is given a 60% chance of development before it likely makes landfall tonight.

NHC outlook as of 1 a.m. Monday, June 28. (WAFB)

And farther out in the Atlantic, a tropical wave located between Africa and the Lesser Antilles is given a 30% chance of development. We’ve got plenty of time to monitor that feature.

