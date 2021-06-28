LSU’s Harrison pulls off epic double at U.S. Trials

EUGENE, Ore. (WAFB) - LSU All-American and National Champion JuVaughn Harrison is headed to Tokyo for the Olympics in not one, but two events after pulling off an epic double at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Harrison, first qualified for the high jump, winning that event with a height of 7′ 7.75″ (2.33 meters). He later returned that night and won the long jump with a career best of 27′ 9.50″ (8.47 meters).

Mr. Jumps is headed to Tokyo! pic.twitter.com/zS6mfuUiG8 — LSU Track & Field (@LSUTrackField) June 27, 2021

🇺🇸 Champion | @jaay_jumps



2.21m ✅

2.24m ✅

2.27m ✅

2.30m ✅

2.33m ✅

2.36m ❌❌



JuVaughn wins the title due to less misses in the event. Unreal performance.#GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/BRNQjO2nVq — LSU Track & Field (@LSUTrackField) June 27, 2021

He becomes the first American to qualify for both events in the same Olympics since the legendary Jim Thorpe in 1912.

Harrison continues to be impressive since he has not lost a high jump competition since March 30, 2019. That includes 15 straight competitions that he has not be beaten in.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.