Jay Johnson to be introduced as new LSU baseball coach Monday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU will introduce Jay Johnson as the new head coach of the LSU baseball team at Alex Box Stadium on Monday, June 28.

LSU athletic director Scott Woodard announced Johnson as the new coach on Friday.

“LSU Baseball is the premier program in the nation, and the interest we received from great coaches across the country was significant,” Woodward said. “Ultimately, Jay’s track record of postseason success, explosive lineups, and highly-ranked recruiting classes set him apart from the field. He’s made an immediate impact at every program he’s led, and he’s one of the most energetic, innovative, and focused coaches in America. I am confident he is ready to add to our extensive championship tradition at LSU, and we welcome Jay and Maureen to Baton Rouge.”

“I am humbled and honored to be the head baseball coach at LSU and serve as the steward of the next generation of national champions,” Johnson said. “LSU is a phenomenal University and athletics department, and I am very thankful to Scott Woodward and Stephanie Rempe for entrusting me to lead this storied program into its next winning chapter. I view this as the opportunity of my lifetime and will do everything in my power to have our team playing a brand of baseball that makes everyone at LSU, the Baton Rouge community, and the entire state of Louisiana incredibly proud. Geaux Tigers!”

LSU baseball will hold a news conference with Johnson at 4:30 p.m. and he will conduct a question and answer session after the news conference.

The news conference will be streaming live in this story when it begins.

