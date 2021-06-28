Denham Springs athlete overcomes challenges to complete Freedom Fest Triathlon

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - A big congratulations to Christopher Ballard for completing the Freedom Fest Triathlon in New Roads on Sunday, June 27.

Ballard has Down syndrome but does not let it get in the way of his success.

On Sunday, the Denham Springs native swam 400 meters, biked 10 miles, and then ran another 2 miles.

His mom even participated in the Freedom Fest Triathlon as well.

Ainsley’s Angels athlete runner Tiffany Landrieu helped train Chris for the last couple of months.

Freedom Fest Triathlon race Director Michelle Forte said, “I’ve been race directing now for 13 years.

After every race, there is a great story. Hands down, this is one for the books! So today, Christopher Ballard did his first triathlon. Christopher has Downs Syndrome.

His mom, Mary Marcantel Ballard, raced too. Tiffany Landreneau raced alongside of him.

“This is what training and race directing is all about,” Landreneau said.

